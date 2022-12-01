Scotiabank Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$36.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFP. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Interfor stock opened at C$25.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.91. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$22.37 and a 1-year high of C$44.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

