Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

TLYS stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,765,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Tilly’s by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $194,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291 over the last ninety days. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

