Research Analysts Set Expectations for Calian Group Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

CGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of Montreal reduced their target price on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.00.

Calian Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Shares of CGY opened at C$66.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.70. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$51.99 and a 52-week high of C$72.11. The company has a market cap of C$774.65 million and a PE ratio of 56.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total transaction of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at C$277,883.17.

About Calian Group

(Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

