Calian Group Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of Montreal cut their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.00.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$66.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$774.65 million and a PE ratio of 56.08. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$51.99 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at C$277,883.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

