Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lockheed Martin Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $7.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.31. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.00 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

