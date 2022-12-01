Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 121 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($179.50).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 146 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($179.90).
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
MKS opened at GBX 120.55 ($1.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.67. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
Read More
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.