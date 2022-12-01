Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 121 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($179.50).

On Tuesday, September 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 146 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($179.90).

MKS opened at GBX 120.55 ($1.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.67. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.73) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.85) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.76).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

