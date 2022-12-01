Daniel Topping Acquires 816 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Topping purchased 816 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £2,431.68 ($2,909.06).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, Daniel Topping purchased 830 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £2,473.40 ($2,958.97).

On Tuesday, October 18th, Daniel Topping purchased 824 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £2,472 ($2,957.29).

On Friday, September 16th, Daniel Topping purchased 823 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £2,469 ($2,953.70).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

LON BPM opened at GBX 297 ($3.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 21.03. The firm has a market cap of £111.27 million and a PE ratio of 430.43. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 272.25 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 363 ($4.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 299.75.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.