Michael Brown Acquires 200,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($16,748.41).

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Brown bought 604,203 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £42,294.21 ($50,597.21).

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Brown acquired 1,050,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($75,367.87).

On Wednesday, November 16th, Michael Brown purchased 250,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 ($7.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650,000 ($1,973,920.33).

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Brown acquired 700,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,760,000 ($5,694,461.06).

On Friday, November 11th, Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £12,432,518.40 ($14,873,212.59).

Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 6.42 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of £266.78 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70. Seeing Machines Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.47 ($0.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

