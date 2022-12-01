Will Hobman Acquires 26,875 Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) insider Will Hobman purchased 26,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,887.50 ($23,791.72).

NRR opened at GBX 79.60 ($0.95) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of £246.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,980.00. NewRiver REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRR shares. Barclays raised NewRiver REIT to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 85 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.38) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

