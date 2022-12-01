Erna-Maria Trixl Acquires 23,000 Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Stock

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) insider Erna-Maria Trixl bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($36,320.13).
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.54) on Thursday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.57 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.29.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
Featured Articles
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.