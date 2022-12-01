Stephen Welker Buys 395,600 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Stephen Welker acquired 395,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £51,428 ($61,524.11).

Stephen Welker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Stephen Welker bought 250,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($50,843.40).

Hostmore Price Performance

LON:MORE opened at GBX 14.09 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £17.77 million and a PE ratio of -28.18. Hostmore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.35.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

