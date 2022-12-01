Clive F. Harrison Sells 40,000 Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Rating) insider Clive F. Harrison sold 40,000 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78), for a total value of £26,000 ($31,104.20).
Fiske Stock Performance
LON:FKE opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Fiske plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.57.
About Fiske
