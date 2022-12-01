Clive F. Harrison Sells 40,000 Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Rating) insider Clive F. Harrison sold 40,000 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78), for a total value of £26,000 ($31,104.20).

Fiske Stock Performance

LON:FKE opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Fiske plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.57.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

