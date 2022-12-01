Insider Selling: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Sells 218,040 Shares of Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.66), for a total value of £484,048.80 ($579,075.01).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 208.70 ($2.50) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,043.50. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 171.70 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.70 ($3.75).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.33) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($2.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.18) to GBX 259 ($3.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.38 ($3.03).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

