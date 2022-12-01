Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Purchases £7,141.95 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck acquired 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 885 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £7,141.95 ($8,544.02).

Ocean Wilsons stock opened at GBX 895 ($10.71) on Thursday. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 795 ($9.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,075 ($12.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 873.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 899.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.50 million and a P/E ratio of 634.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

