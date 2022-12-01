Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.79. 184,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,788,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Specifically, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,813 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Roblox Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Roblox by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.