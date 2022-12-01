ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 3% on Insider Selling

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $249.02 and last traded at $249.48. Approximately 4,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 476,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.27.

Specifically, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,950 shares of company stock worth $13,925,684 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $1,690,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37,300.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $2,951,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

