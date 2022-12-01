AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $16.39. AZEK shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 24,929 shares.
The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.55%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AZEK to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.69.
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.
