AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $16.39. AZEK shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 24,929 shares.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.55%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AZEK to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

AZEK Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AZEK by 920.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 758,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AZEK by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 703,268 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 667,488 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.69.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

