Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. 6,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 294,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Specifically, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,284. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Titan International

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $900.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Titan International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Titan International by 1,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

