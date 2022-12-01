Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $84.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.05, but opened at $78.21. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $79.77, with a volume of 292,569 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. HSBC upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.