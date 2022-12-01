RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RenaissanceRe traded as high as $187.99 and last traded at $187.83, with a volume of 2904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.69.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.67.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,514,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,288,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.74%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

