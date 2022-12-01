Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $4.00. The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65. 89,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,884,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CANO. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after buying an additional 215,808 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 71.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Stock Performance

About Cano Health

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

