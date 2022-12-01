Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nordic American Tankers traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.55. 49,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,689,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $700.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.82%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

