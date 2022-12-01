Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. 43,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 977,440 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.22.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euronav

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 31,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $864,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Euronav by 158.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.