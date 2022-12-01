Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2,445 shares traded.
ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 47.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
