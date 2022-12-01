Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2,445 shares traded.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 47.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $602.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

