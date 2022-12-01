Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.47) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.96) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.