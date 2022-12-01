Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.47) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.96) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
