The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,909 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

