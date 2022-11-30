M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $170.92 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

