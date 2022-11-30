Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 989 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

