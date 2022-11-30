West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

WST stock opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

