Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.