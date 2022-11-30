Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $233,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

