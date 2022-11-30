Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Centene by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,764 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

CNC stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

