Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 2,163 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in M&T Bank by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $170.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

