Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 923,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after acquiring an additional 199,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.