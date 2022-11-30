Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 923,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after acquiring an additional 199,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,718,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 573,478 shares of company stock worth $80,792,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

