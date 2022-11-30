Credit Suisse AG Acquires 66,154 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,154 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of NetApp worth $37,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at NetApp

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.