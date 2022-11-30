CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

