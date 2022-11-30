Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after acquiring an additional 653,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

