The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after buying an additional 1,816,246 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 218.2% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,861,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,276,690 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,653,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 690,983 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

