Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,459 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $41,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $486.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $649.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.