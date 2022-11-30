Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,310,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $723,468,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,310,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,478 shares of company stock valued at $80,792,616 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

