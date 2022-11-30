USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.