NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

NTAP stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

