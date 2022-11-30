Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,198 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,105,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

