United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,611,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 366.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 106,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

