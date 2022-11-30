Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after buying an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,439,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,710,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $158.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.68.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

