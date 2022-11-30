Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 7.3%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. 8,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 212,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAO. Citigroup cut their target price on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. CICC Research raised Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Youdao Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NetEase Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,643,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

