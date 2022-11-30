Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

NYSE:BLK opened at $714.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $636.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $934.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

