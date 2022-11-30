Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 162,138 shares.The stock last traded at $68.49 and had previously closed at $68.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8,440.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $408,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $1,878,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.