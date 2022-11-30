Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Seagen were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insider Activity

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

