Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 6%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.17. 3,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 427,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

