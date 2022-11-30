Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 6%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.17. 3,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 427,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ebix Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.55.
Ebix Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
